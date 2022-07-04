TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -76.51% Loss

In the last trading session, 0.24 million TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $65.72 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.94B. TTGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.57% off its 52-week high of $111.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.83, which suggests the last value was 13.53% up since then. When we look at TechTarget Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 155.69K.

Analysts gave the TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TTGT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TechTarget Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) trade information

Instantly TTGT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 71.45 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.30%, with the 5-day performance at -6.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) is -7.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTGT’s forecast low is $73.00 with $116.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.08% for it to hit the projected low.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechTarget Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.21% over the past 6 months, a 16.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TechTarget Inc. will rise 6.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.17 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that TechTarget Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $76.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.97 million and $61.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.30%. The 2022 estimates are for TechTarget Inc. earnings to decrease by -94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.41% per year.

TTGT Dividends

TechTarget Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.64% of TechTarget Inc. shares while 98.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.15%. There are 98.81% institutions holding the TechTarget Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.41% of the shares, roughly 4.26 million TTGT shares worth $407.37 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.31% or 4.26 million shares worth $407.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 1.82 million shares estimated at $151.32 million under it, the former controlled 6.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 4.08% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $94.57 million.