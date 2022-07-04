SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.39 million SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $400.67 changed hands at $5.68 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.25B. SIVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.49% off its 52-week high of $763.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $374.99, which suggests the last value was 6.41% up since then. When we look at SVB Financial Group’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 622.67K.

Analysts gave the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SIVB as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SVB Financial Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $8.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) trade information

Instantly SIVB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 425.00 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.93%, with the 5-day performance at -3.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is -15.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $647.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIVB’s forecast low is $450.00 with $1100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -174.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.31% for it to hit the projected low.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SVB Financial Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.03% over the past 6 months, a 7.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SVB Financial Group will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.72 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.88 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.70%. The 2022 estimates are for SVB Financial Group earnings to increase by 36.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

SIVB Dividends

SVB Financial Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of SVB Financial Group shares while 93.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.76%. There are 93.33% institutions holding the SVB Financial Group stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million SIVB shares worth $4.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 5.3 million shares worth $2.97 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $1.13 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $900.01 million.