Stock Performance Of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.61 million SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $330.46 changed hands at $10.41 or 3.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.51B. SBAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.37% off its 52-week high of $391.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $286.41, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at SBA Communications Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 720.97K.

Analysts gave the SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SBAC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. SBA Communications Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.93.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) trade information

Instantly SBAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 331.58 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) is -0.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $383.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBAC’s forecast low is $308.00 with $425.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.8% for it to hit the projected low.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SBA Communications Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.95% over the past 6 months, a 11.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SBA Communications Corporation will fall -32.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $625.69 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that SBA Communications Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $633.97 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.50%. The 2022 estimates are for SBA Communications Corporation earnings to increase by 906.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.30% per year.

SBAC Dividends

SBA Communications Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and March 02. The 0.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.84. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of SBA Communications Corporation shares while 98.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.27%. There are 98.03% institutions holding the SBA Communications Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.10% of the shares, roughly 17.36 million SBAC shares worth $6.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 9.22 million shares worth $3.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.23 million shares estimated at $1.7 billion under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $1.2 billion.