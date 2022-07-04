Stock Performance And Forecast For Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 0.62 million Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $40.00 changed hands at $0.81 or 2.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.16B. RYAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.07% off its 52-week high of $42.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.57, which suggests the last value was 36.08% up since then. When we look at Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.66K.

Analysts gave the Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RYAN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) trade information

Instantly RYAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.03 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.87%, with the 5-day performance at 8.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) is 6.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RYAN’s forecast low is $35.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.29% over the past 6 months, a 12.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370.54 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $462.73 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.10%.

RYAN Dividends

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.29% of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. shares while 75.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.20%. There are 75.60% institutions holding the Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.20% of the shares, roughly 14.55 million RYAN shares worth $587.16 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 6.27 million shares worth $253.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 10.18 million shares estimated at $410.57 million under it, the former controlled 9.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 4.93 million shares worth around $198.74 million.