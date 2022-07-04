Stock Performance And Forecast For AECOM

In the last trading session, 0.62 million AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $65.59 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.20B. ACM’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.92% off its 52-week high of $79.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.36, which suggests the last value was 11.02% up since then. When we look at AECOM’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 739.43K.

Analysts gave the AECOM (ACM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ACM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AECOM’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) trade information

Instantly ACM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 67.68 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.20%, with the 5-day performance at -1.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is -5.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACM’s forecast low is $75.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.35% for it to hit the projected low.

AECOM (ACM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AECOM share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.66% over the past 6 months, a 21.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AECOM will rise 13.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.51 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AECOM’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.69 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.20%. The 2022 estimates are for AECOM earnings to increase by 83.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.02% per year.

ACM Dividends

AECOM is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 0.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of AECOM shares while 88.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.08%. There are 88.72% institutions holding the AECOM stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.13% of the shares, roughly 19.97 million ACM shares worth $1.53 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 13.06 million shares worth $1.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.71 million shares estimated at $364.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 4.04 million shares worth around $312.47 million.