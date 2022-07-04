South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 0.52 million South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $34.16 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.18B. SJI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.4% off its 52-week high of $35.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.75, which suggests the last value was 39.26% up since then. When we look at South Jersey Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SJI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) trade information

Instantly SJI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.28 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is -1.27% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SJI’s forecast low is $26.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.89% for it to hit the projected low.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the South Jersey Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.78% over the past 6 months, a 4.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $334.98 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that South Jersey Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $367.99 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.50%. The 2022 estimates are for South Jersey Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

SJI Dividends

South Jersey Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 3.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 3.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.09 per year.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of South Jersey Industries Inc. shares while 85.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.04%. There are 85.60% institutions holding the South Jersey Industries Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.49% of the shares, roughly 17.73 million SJI shares worth $612.67 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.79% or 14.43 million shares worth $376.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 11.55 million shares estimated at $289.02 million under it, the former controlled 9.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.46% of the shares, roughly 7.91 million shares worth around $197.9 million.