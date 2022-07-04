Should You Invest In VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.54 million VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $170.81 changed hands at $3.48 or 2.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.33B. VRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.48% off its 52-week high of $257.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $155.25, which suggests the last value was 9.11% up since then. When we look at VeriSign Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 800.34K.

Analysts gave the VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VRSN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VeriSign Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) trade information

Instantly VRSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 171.89 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.70%, with the 5-day performance at 0.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is -2.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRSN’s forecast low is $210.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.94% for it to hit the projected low.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VeriSign Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.83% over the past 6 months, a 9.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VeriSign Inc. will rise 16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $348.77 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that VeriSign Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $357.07 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2022 estimates are for VeriSign Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

VRSN Dividends

VeriSign Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of VeriSign Inc. shares while 95.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.99%. There are 95.06% institutions holding the VeriSign Inc. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.70% of the shares, roughly 12.82 million VRSN shares worth $3.25 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.70% or 12.82 million shares worth $3.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $680.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $541.9 million.