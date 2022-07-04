Should You Invest In ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.52 million ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $212.71 changed hands at -$3.99 or -1.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.62B. ICLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.15% off its 52-week high of $313.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $196.34, which suggests the last value was 7.7% up since then. When we look at ICON Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 499.99K.

Analysts gave the ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ICLR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICON Public Limited Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.83.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) trade information

Instantly ICLR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 221.73 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is -2.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $278.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICLR’s forecast low is $250.00 with $315.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.53% for it to hit the projected low.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICON Public Limited Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.23% over the past 6 months, a 21.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICON Public Limited Company will rise 24.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.94 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that ICON Public Limited Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $855.94 million and $1.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 126.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ICON Public Limited Company earnings to decrease by -63.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.61% per year.

ICLR Dividends

ICON Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of ICON Public Limited Company shares while 97.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.93%. There are 97.24% institutions holding the ICON Public Limited Company stock share, with WCM Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 6.81 million ICLR shares worth $1.66 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.25% or 6.57 million shares worth $1.6 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. With 3.04 million shares estimated at $807.36 million under it, the former controlled 3.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $361.67 million.