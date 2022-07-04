Should You Invest In Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 0.49 million Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $24.04 changed hands at $0.35 or 1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $651.24M. COWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.54% off its 52-week high of $42.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.36, which suggests the last value was 11.15% up since then. When we look at Cowen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 469.11K.

Analysts gave the Cowen Inc. (COWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COWN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cowen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) trade information

Instantly COWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.04 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.41%, with the 5-day performance at -4.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is -8.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COWN’s forecast low is $24.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Cowen Inc. (COWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cowen Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.94% over the past 6 months, a -44.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cowen Inc. will fall -35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $329.64 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cowen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $357.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $354.49 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Cowen Inc. earnings to increase by 24.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

COWN Dividends

Cowen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 2.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.59% of Cowen Inc. shares while 94.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.00%. There are 94.35% institutions holding the Cowen Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million COWN shares worth $71.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 1.67 million shares worth $60.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $26.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $19.35 million.