Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) : Investors Should Not Dump SCVL Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $21.26 changed hands at -$0.35 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.13M. SCVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.36% off its 52-week high of $46.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.23, which suggests the last value was 0.14% up since then. When we look at Shoe Carnival Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 393.29K.

Analysts gave the Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCVL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) trade information

Instantly SCVL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.53 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.60%, with the 5-day performance at -11.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) is -21.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCVL’s forecast low is $40.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shoe Carnival Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.45% over the past 6 months, a -28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shoe Carnival Inc. will fall -43.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $314.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Shoe Carnival Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $361.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $328.46 million and $298.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Shoe Carnival Inc. earnings to increase by 865.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SCVL Dividends

Shoe Carnival Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28. The 1.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.23% of Shoe Carnival Inc. shares while 66.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.17%. There are 66.81% institutions holding the Shoe Carnival Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.22% of the shares, roughly 2.88 million SCVL shares worth $83.92 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.13% or 2.01 million shares worth $78.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $42.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $18.25 million.