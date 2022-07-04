Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.38 million Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $12.90 changed hands at $0.47 or 3.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $992.40M. SA’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.25% off its 52-week high of $22.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.32, which suggests the last value was 4.5% up since then. When we look at Seabridge Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.66K.

Analysts gave the Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) trade information

Instantly SA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.88 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.77%, with the 5-day performance at -4.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is -10.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SA’s forecast low is $24.84 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -713.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seabridge Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.44% over the past 6 months, a -107.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seabridge Gold Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Seabridge Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 105.10%.

SA Dividends

Seabridge Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.40% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares while 37.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.71%. There are 37.38% institutions holding the Seabridge Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.68% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million SA shares worth $69.38 million.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.86% or 2.3 million shares worth $42.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $57.51 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $44.37 million.