RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 0.64 million RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $9.89 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $836.60M. RPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.57% off its 52-week high of $14.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.25, which suggests the last value was 6.47% up since then. When we look at RPT Realty’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 546.07K.

Analysts gave the RPT Realty (RPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RPT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. RPT Realty’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) trade information

Instantly RPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.70 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.08%, with the 5-day performance at -4.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is -17.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RPT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.11% for it to hit the projected low.

RPT Realty (RPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RPT Realty share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.30% over the past 6 months, a 9.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RPT Realty will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.41 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $54.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.22 million and $52.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.40%. The 2022 estimates are for RPT Realty earnings to increase by 449.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.03% per year.

RPT Dividends

RPT Realty is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 5.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 5.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.41 per year.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of RPT Realty shares while 97.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.18%. There are 97.53% institutions holding the RPT Realty stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.40% of the shares, roughly 15.66 million RPT shares worth $215.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.70% or 13.36 million shares worth $178.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 5.92 million shares estimated at $74.71 million under it, the former controlled 6.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.55% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $48.85 million.