Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $400.67 changed hands at $6.02 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.80B. ROP’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.04% off its 52-week high of $505.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $369.51, which suggests the last value was 7.78% up since then. When we look at Roper Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.96K.

Analysts gave the Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ROP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roper Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.82.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) trade information

Instantly ROP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 406.62 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is -7.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $498.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROP’s forecast low is $390.00 with $573.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roper Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.09% over the past 6 months, a 10.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roper Technologies Inc. will rise 10.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Roper Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.59 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Roper Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 18.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.85% per year.

ROP Dividends

Roper Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares while 95.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.57%. There are 95.78% institutions holding the Roper Technologies Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.24% of the shares, roughly 10.85 million ROP shares worth $5.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.20% or 8.68 million shares worth $4.27 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $1.47 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $1.18 billion.