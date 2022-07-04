Risk Capital Investors Should Consider SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES).

In the last trading session, 0.24 million SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.01 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.37B. SES’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.03% off its 52-week high of $11.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 9.98% up since then. When we look at SES AI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 703.92K.

Analysts gave the SES AI Corporation (SES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SES as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SES AI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.86 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.70%, with the 5-day performance at -11.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is -38.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.60% of SES AI Corporation shares while 39.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.89%. There are 39.49% institutions holding the SES AI Corporation stock share, with TFC Financial Management the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million SES shares worth $30.34 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 2.25 million shares worth $22.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund. With 40000.0 shares estimated at $0.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 20000.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.