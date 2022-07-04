Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s per share price at $14.52 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.23M. RELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.08% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.20, which suggests the last value was 50.41% up since then. When we look at Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.55K.

Analysts gave the Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RELL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) trade information

Instantly RELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.00 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.40%, with the 5-day performance at -6.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is 4.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RELL’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Richardson Electronics Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.22% over the past 6 months, a 332.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 42.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Richardson Electronics Ltd. earnings to increase by 189.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

RELL Dividends

Richardson Electronics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 05. The 1.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.33% of Richardson Electronics Ltd. shares while 54.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.67%. There are 54.10% institutions holding the Richardson Electronics Ltd. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.86% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million RELL shares worth $12.79 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.41% or 0.86 million shares worth $11.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Royce Micro Cap Trust. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $9.62 million under it, the former controlled 6.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $4.28 million.