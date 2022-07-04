RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 0.39 million RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $157.07 changed hands at $0.7 or 0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.91B. RNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.12% off its 52-week high of $174.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $134.70, which suggests the last value was 14.24% up since then. When we look at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 304.51K.

Analysts gave the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RNR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) trade information

Instantly RNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 159.40 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is 4.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $187.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNR’s forecast low is $161.00 with $254.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.5% for it to hit the projected low.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.49% over the past 6 months, a 782.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.54 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.30%.

RNR Dividends

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02. The 0.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.66% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 98.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.15%. There are 98.48% institutions holding the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.44% of the shares, roughly 4.61 million RNR shares worth $780.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.77% or 3.88 million shares worth $614.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $229.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $221.49 million.