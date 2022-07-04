QLYS Stock: More Upside For Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS)?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $129.85 changed hands at $3.71 or 2.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.90B. QLYS’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.59% off its 52-week high of $150.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $97.01, which suggests the last value was 25.29% up since then. When we look at Qualys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.59K.

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) trade information

Instantly QLYS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 137.26 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.37%, with the 5-day performance at -4.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.9 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qualys Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.62% over the past 6 months, a -2.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $117.49 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Qualys Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $124.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.97 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Qualys Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

QLYS Dividends

Qualys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.50% of Qualys Inc. shares while 92.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.17%. There are 92.46% institutions holding the Qualys Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.42% of the shares, roughly 4.05 million QLYS shares worth $576.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 3.38 million shares worth $463.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 1.46 million shares estimated at $183.15 million under it, the former controlled 3.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $142.18 million.