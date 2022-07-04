Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.38 million Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $59.58 changed hands at $0.78 or 1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.94B. PBH’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.13% off its 52-week high of $63.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.40, which suggests the last value was 15.41% up since then. When we look at Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 274.10K.

Analysts gave the Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PBH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) trade information

Instantly PBH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.80 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.76%, with the 5-day performance at 1.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) is 6.85% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBH’s forecast low is $60.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.32% over the past 6 months, a 3.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $268.93 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $285.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $245.05 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

PBH Dividends

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 102.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.89%. There are 102.93% institutions holding the Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.16% of the shares, roughly 9.12 million PBH shares worth $482.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.96% or 5.5 million shares worth $333.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 3.52 million shares estimated at $198.95 million under it, the former controlled 7.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $86.56 million.