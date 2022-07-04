Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $84.37 changed hands at $2.02 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.00B. POST’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.37% off its 52-week high of $84.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.67, which suggests the last value was 26.91% up since then. When we look at Post Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 510.96K.

Analysts gave the Post Holdings Inc. (POST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended POST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Post Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) trade information

Instantly POST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 84.40 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.38%, with the 5-day performance at 5.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) is 3.93% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POST’s forecast low is $70.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Post Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.55% over the past 6 months, a -42.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Post Holdings Inc. will fall -34.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Post Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.44 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Post Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.40% per year.

POST Dividends

Post Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.89% of Post Holdings Inc. shares while 96.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.41%. There are 96.78% institutions holding the Post Holdings Inc. stock share, with Route One Investment Company, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million POST shares worth $789.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 5.34 million shares worth $602.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.77 million shares estimated at $199.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $171.8 million.