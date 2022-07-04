Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Shares Are Down -31.64% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.86 changed hands at -$0.55 or -1.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $569.08M. PLL’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.06% off its 52-week high of $79.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.66, which suggests the last value was 0.56% up since then. When we look at Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 530.25K.

Analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Instantly PLL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.47 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.64%, with the 5-day performance at -13.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is -36.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLL’s forecast low is $85.00 with $124.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -245.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -137.03% for it to hit the projected low.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.22% of Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares while 26.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.54%. There are 26.65% institutions holding the Piedmont Lithium Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million PLL shares worth $30.49 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.91% or 0.52 million shares worth $27.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $16.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $17.11 million.