Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.99 changed hands at $0.58 or 1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.81B. PECO’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.94% off its 52-week high of $36.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.51, which suggests the last value was 22.01% up since then. When we look at Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PECO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) trade information

Instantly PECO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.50 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is 1.40% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PECO’s forecast low is $32.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phillips Edison & Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.13% over the past 6 months, a 1.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.24 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $140.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. earnings to increase by 244.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.20% per year.

PECO Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04. The 3.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. shares while 53.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.71%. There are 53.49% institutions holding the Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.42% of the shares, roughly 7.31 million PECO shares worth $251.39 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 4.42 million shares worth $151.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS Global Real Estate Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $63.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS Global Real Estate Fund held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $49.35 million.