Performance Report And Forecasts For Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $251.80 changed hands at $5.27 or 2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.28B. BDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.12% off its 52-week high of $277.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $229.24, which suggests the last value was 8.96% up since then. When we look at Becton Dickinson and Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BDX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Becton Dickinson and Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) trade information

Instantly BDX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 252.16 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.70%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $278.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BDX’s forecast low is $255.00 with $300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Becton Dickinson and Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.98% over the past 6 months, a -14.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Becton Dickinson and Company will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.47 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Becton Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.89 billion and $5.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Becton Dickinson and Company earnings to increase by 152.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.90% per year.

BDX Dividends

Becton Dickinson and Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 1.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares while 87.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.55%. There are 87.83% institutions holding the Becton Dickinson and Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.48% of the shares, roughly 24.18 million BDX shares worth $6.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 20.67 million shares worth $5.5 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8.07 million shares estimated at $2.03 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 6.08 million shares worth around $1.53 billion.