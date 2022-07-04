Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $40.92 changed hands at $0.5 or 1.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.19B. PSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.25% off its 52-week high of $41.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.25, which suggests the last value was 28.52% up since then. When we look at Parsons Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 451.52K.

Analysts gave the Parsons Corporation (PSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PSN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Parsons Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) trade information

Instantly PSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.12 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.60%, with the 5-day performance at 1.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) is 2.89% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSN’s forecast low is $38.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Parsons Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.96% over the past 6 months, a 10.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Parsons Corporation will rise 28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $924.56 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Parsons Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $987.81 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Parsons Corporation earnings to decrease by -41.30%.

PSN Dividends

Parsons Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Parsons Corporation shares while 97.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.12%. There are 97.45% institutions holding the Parsons Corporation stock share, with Newport Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 66.40% of the shares, roughly 68.88 million PSN shares worth $2.67 billion.

Earnest Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.31% or 3.43 million shares worth $115.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.29 million shares estimated at $39.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $43.69 million.