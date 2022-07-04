Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $13.90 changed hands at $0.52 or 3.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $594.92M. OSBC’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.81% off its 52-week high of $15.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.16, which suggests the last value was 19.71% up since then. When we look at Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.64K.

Analysts gave the Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OSBC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) trade information

Instantly OSBC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.03 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.41%, with the 5-day performance at 3.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) is -9.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSBC’s forecast low is $18.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Old Second Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.32% over the past 6 months, a 14.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Old Second Bancorp Inc. will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $57.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.87 million and $30.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 83.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 89.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Old Second Bancorp Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

OSBC Dividends

Old Second Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 1.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.42% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares while 57.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.93%.