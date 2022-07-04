Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.52 million Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.35 changed hands at $0.24 or 1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.85B. NVG’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.63% off its 52-week high of $18.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.51, which suggests the last value was 6.29% up since then. When we look at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 621.90K.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) trade information

Instantly NVG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.54%, with the 5-day performance at 3.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) is -6.32% down.

NVG Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 07 and January 14. The 5.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.77. It is important to note, however, that the 5.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.16 per year.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares while 11.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.56%. There are 11.56% institutions holding the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock share, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million NVG shares worth $64.21 million.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 1.38 million shares worth $20.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF and Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fd. With 0.91 million shares estimated at $14.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fd held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $4.55 million.