NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.62% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 0.44 million NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $33.64 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.51B. NTCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.01% off its 52-week high of $37.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.01, which suggests the last value was 22.68% up since then. When we look at NetScout Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 501.72K.

Analysts gave the NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NTCT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NetScout Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) trade information

Instantly NTCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.62 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.69%, with the 5-day performance at -3.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) is -3.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTCT’s forecast low is $33.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.9% for it to hit the projected low.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetScout Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.87% over the past 6 months, a 8.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NetScout Systems Inc. will rise 15.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $201.11 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that NetScout Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $219.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $186.23 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.90%. The 2022 estimates are for NetScout Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 82.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.78% per year.

NTCT Dividends

NetScout Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.86% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares while 96.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.14%. There are 96.28% institutions holding the NetScout Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.65% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million NTCT shares worth $394.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.46% or 7.72 million shares worth $255.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. With 5.2 million shares estimated at $163.94 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held about 4.98% of the shares, roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $114.55 million.