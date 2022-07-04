Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $43.86 changed hands at $0.98 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.44B. MNRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.11% off its 52-week high of $64.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.49, which suggests the last value was 14.52% up since then. When we look at Monro Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 420.77K.

Analysts gave the Monro Inc. (MNRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended MNRO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Monro Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) trade information

Instantly MNRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.74 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.73%, with the 5-day performance at -3.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) is -4.65% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNRO’s forecast low is $41.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Monro Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.45% over the past 6 months, a -20.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Monro Inc. will rise 21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $324.66 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Monro Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $349.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $305.49 million and $328.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Monro Inc. earnings to increase by 79.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

MNRO Dividends

Monro Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 2.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.43 per year.

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Monro Inc. shares while 105.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.88%. There are 105.98% institutions holding the Monro Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.71% of the shares, roughly 5.27 million MNRO shares worth $233.61 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.14% or 4.41 million shares worth $256.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 2.36 million shares estimated at $117.31 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $59.95 million.