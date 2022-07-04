Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $364.95 changed hands at -$19.09 or -4.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.91B. MPWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.93% off its 52-week high of $580.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $351.21, which suggests the last value was 3.76% up since then. When we look at Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.24K.

Analysts gave the Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MPWR as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) trade information

Instantly MPWR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 428.59 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -4.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.02%, with the 5-day performance at -12.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is -18.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $567.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MPWR’s forecast low is $500.00 with $630.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Monolithic Power Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.75% over the past 6 months, a 55.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. will rise 62.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $430.72 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $459.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $293.32 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 44.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

MPWR Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares while 94.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.82%. There are 94.84% institutions holding the Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.40% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million MPWR shares worth $3.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.28% or 4.79 million shares worth $2.37 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $613.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $488.46 million.