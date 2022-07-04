Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $282.90 changed hands at $3.29 or 1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.41B. MOH’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.79% off its 52-week high of $350.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $243.32, which suggests the last value was 13.99% up since then. When we look at Molina Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 420.20K.

Analysts gave the Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended MOH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Molina Healthcare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) trade information

Instantly MOH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 283.59 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.06%, with the 5-day performance at 5.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) is -1.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $330.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOH’s forecast low is $200.00 with $390.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Molina Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.78% over the past 6 months, a 26.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Molina Healthcare Inc. will rise 25.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.69 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Molina Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.38 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 64.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Molina Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 0.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.32% per year.

MOH Dividends

Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Molina Healthcare Inc. shares while 96.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.67%. There are 96.70% institutions holding the Molina Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 5.45 million MOH shares worth $1.73 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.10% or 5.34 million shares worth $1.7 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $765.81 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $528.03 million.