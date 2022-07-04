Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $64.00 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.71B. MRCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.94% off its 52-week high of $72.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.44, which suggests the last value was 30.56% up since then. When we look at Mercury Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 414.34K.

Analysts gave the Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MRCY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mercury Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.97.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

Instantly MRCY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 65.42 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.24%, with the 5-day performance at 4.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is 3.11% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRCY’s forecast low is $57.00 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mercury Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.92% over the past 6 months, a -2.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mercury Systems Inc. will rise 32.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $307.5 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Mercury Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $245.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $250.84 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Mercury Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

MRCY Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.07% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares while 106.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.90%. There are 106.53% institutions holding the Mercury Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 5.32 million MRCY shares worth $342.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.96% or 5.17 million shares worth $284.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 2.09 million shares estimated at $115.05 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $92.7 million.