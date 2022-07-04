Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI): Don’t Ditch MASI Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $135.90 changed hands at $5.23 or 4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.25B. MASI’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.58% off its 52-week high of $305.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $112.07, which suggests the last value was 17.53% up since then. When we look at Masimo Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 967.29K.

Analysts gave the Masimo Corporation (MASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MASI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Masimo Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) trade information

Instantly MASI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 141.08 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.58%, with the 5-day performance at -1.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is -0.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $145.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MASI’s forecast low is $130.00 with $163.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Masimo Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.28% over the past 6 months, a 15.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Masimo Corporation will rise 26.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $540.8 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Masimo Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $559.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $305.12 million and $307.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Masimo Corporation earnings to decrease by -3.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.90% per year.

MASI Dividends

Masimo Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.94% of Masimo Corporation shares while 79.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.78%. There are 79.90% institutions holding the Masimo Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.39% of the shares, roughly 6.88 million MASI shares worth $1.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 4.7 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $413.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $310.05 million.