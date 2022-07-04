Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $39.48 changed hands at $0.95 or 2.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.81B. MAIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.87% off its 52-week high of $46.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.35, which suggests the last value was 12.99% up since then. When we look at Main Street Capital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.32K.

Analysts gave the Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MAIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Main Street Capital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) trade information

Instantly MAIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.55 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.84%, with the 5-day performance at 2.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) is 4.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAIN’s forecast low is $41.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Main Street Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.34% over the past 6 months, a 2.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Main Street Capital Corporation will rise 14.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.34 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Main Street Capital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $84.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.59 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Main Street Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 972.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

MAIN Dividends

Main Street Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 6.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.58. It is important to note, however, that the 6.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.78% of Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 17.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.80%. There are 17.91% institutions holding the Main Street Capital Corporation stock share, with Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million MAIN shares worth $71.63 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 0.78 million shares worth $33.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $32.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $19.85 million.