Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Lose -3.72%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.8 million Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $13.99 changed hands at -$0.54 or -3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $652.35M. MX’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.62% off its 52-week high of $24.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.18, which suggests the last value was -1.36% down since then. When we look at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 543.73K.

Analysts gave the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) trade information

Instantly MX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.49 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.29%, with the 5-day performance at -7.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is -29.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MX’s forecast low is $22.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -57.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.25% over the past 6 months, a -19.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 35.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation will rise 26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.97 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $111.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.88 million and $126.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation earnings to decrease by -3.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.00% per year.

MX Dividends

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.50% of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation shares while 73.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.36%. There are 73.47% institutions holding the Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Toronado Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million MX shares worth $52.92 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 2.3 million shares worth $48.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Small Cap Value II Fd and Arbitrage Fund. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $16.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Arbitrage Fund held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $13.23 million.