LPTX Stock: More Upside For Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.60M. LPTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -256.41% off its 52-week high of $4.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 21.37% up since then. When we look at Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 801.17K.

Analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3950 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.89%, with the 5-day performance at -3.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 11.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPTX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -412.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -241.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leap Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.55% over the past 6 months, a 14.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leap Therapeutics Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $190k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $375k and $280k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.49% per year.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares while 59.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.30%. There are 59.41% institutions holding the Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.60% of the shares, roughly 8.48 million LPTX shares worth $27.46 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 4.0 million shares worth $7.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.29 million shares estimated at $7.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $2.19 million.