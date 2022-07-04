Let’s Talk About The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.32 million The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $38.96 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.49B. CHEF’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.21% off its 52-week high of $42.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.60, which suggests the last value was 34.29% up since then. When we look at The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 316.48K.

Analysts gave the The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHEF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) trade information

Instantly CHEF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.16 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.00%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is 9.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHEF’s forecast low is $39.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.1% for it to hit the projected low.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.93% over the past 6 months, a 2,540.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. will rise 450.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $559.83 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $553.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $355.02 million and $450.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.80%. The 2022 estimates are for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. earnings to increase by 94.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.20% per year.

CHEF Dividends

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.56% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares while 87.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.74%. There are 87.42% institutions holding the The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.15% of the shares, roughly 5.41 million CHEF shares worth $176.37 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 3.38 million shares worth $112.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $81.74 million under it, the former controlled 6.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.99% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $68.28 million.