Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK)

In the last trading session, 0.34 million Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $29.73 changed hands at $0.54 or 1.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79B. TRMK’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.74% off its 52-week high of $35.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.67, which suggests the last value was 10.29% up since then. When we look at Trustmark Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 329.62K.

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) trade information

Instantly TRMK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.07 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) is 1.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRMK’s forecast low is $30.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trustmark Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.47% over the past 6 months, a -11.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trustmark Corporation will fall -35.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.58 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Trustmark Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $166.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $172.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Trustmark Corporation earnings to decrease by -6.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

TRMK Dividends

Trustmark Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 3.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.65% of Trustmark Corporation shares while 68.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.24%. There are 68.88% institutions holding the Trustmark Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 9.17 million TRMK shares worth $297.66 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.81% or 9.1 million shares worth $276.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.4 million shares estimated at $143.36 million under it, the former controlled 7.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $51.97 million.