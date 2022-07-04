Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN)

In the last trading session, 0.32 million LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $63.30 changed hands at $0.83 or 1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34B. LIVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.33% off its 52-week high of $93.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.13, which suggests the last value was 11.33% up since then. When we look at LivaNova PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 363.53K.

Analysts gave the LivaNova PLC (LIVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIVN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LivaNova PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.51.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) trade information

Instantly LIVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 66.56 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.60%, with the 5-day performance at -1.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is -6.71% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIVN’s forecast low is $85.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.28% for it to hit the projected low.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LivaNova PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.72% over the past 6 months, a 25.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LivaNova PLC will fall -1.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $248.53 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that LivaNova PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $256.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $264.5 million and $253.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.42%. The 2022 estimates are for LivaNova PLC earnings to increase by 62.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.60% per year.

LIVN Dividends

LivaNova PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of LivaNova PLC shares while 105.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.04%. There are 105.63% institutions holding the LivaNova PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.78% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million LIVN shares worth $515.28 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 4.53 million shares worth $370.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $110.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $126.96 million.