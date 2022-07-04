Let’s Jump Into The Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.49 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.72B. REYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.46% off its 52-week high of $32.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.54, which suggests the last value was 10.73% up since then. When we look at Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 407.55K.

Analysts gave the Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended REYN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) trade information

Instantly REYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.72 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) is 1.63% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REYN’s forecast low is $27.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.95% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will fall -20.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $951.26 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $891.42 million and $879.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.36% per year.

REYN Dividends

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04. The 3.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.18% of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares while 27.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.64%. There are 27.54% institutions holding the Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stock share, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 12.79 million REYN shares worth $375.13 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 8.75 million shares worth $274.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 10.43 million shares estimated at $310.4 million under it, the former controlled 4.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 3.99 million shares worth around $125.25 million.