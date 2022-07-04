Let’s Jump Into The American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.4 million American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $142.60 changed hands at $3.79 or 2.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.81B. AFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.87% off its 52-week high of $143.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $98.41, which suggests the last value was 30.99% up since then. When we look at American Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 365.62K.

Analysts gave the American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AFG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.23.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) trade information

Instantly AFG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 143.32 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.66%, with the 5-day performance at 3.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is 2.27% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $161.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFG’s forecast low is $143.00 with $178.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.28% for it to hit the projected low.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.06% over the past 6 months, a -5.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Financial Group Inc. will fall -6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.46 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that American Financial Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.52 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for American Financial Group Inc. earnings to increase by 246.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.62% per year.

AFG Dividends

American Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 1.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.64 per year.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.19% of American Financial Group Inc. shares while 65.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.50%. There are 65.57% institutions holding the American Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.50% of the shares, roughly 7.23 million AFG shares worth $992.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 6.39 million shares worth $929.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $290.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $281.01 million.