Let’s Dive Into The USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.32 million USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $31.05 changed hands at -$0.37 or -1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $282.87M. USAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.0% off its 52-week high of $31.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.01, which suggests the last value was 58.1% up since then. When we look at USA Truck Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 247.87K.

Analysts gave the USA Truck Inc. (USAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended USAK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. USA Truck Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) trade information

Instantly USAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 31.61 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is 92.26% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, USAK’s forecast low is $31.72 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.16% for it to hit the projected low.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the USA Truck Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.97% over the past 6 months, a 59.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for USA Truck Inc. will rise 108.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that USA Truck Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $199.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $169.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.30%. The 2022 estimates are for USA Truck Inc. earnings to increase by 416.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.60% per year.

USAK Dividends

USA Truck Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.60% of USA Truck Inc. shares while 60.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.57%. There are 60.62% institutions holding the USA Truck Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.94% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million USAK shares worth $12.43 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.94% or 0.63 million shares worth $12.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $4.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $3.05 million.