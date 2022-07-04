Let’s Dive Into The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $84.82 changed hands at $1.33 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90B. CBRL’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.25% off its 52-week high of $151.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.87, which suggests the last value was 3.48% up since then. When we look at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 462.88K.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) trade information

Instantly CBRL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 89.81 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.06%, with the 5-day performance at -5.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is -16.24% down.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.40% over the past 6 months, a 15.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. will fall -9.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $798.39 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $861.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. earnings to increase by 886.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.14% per year.

CBRL Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 6.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.20. It is important to note, however, that the 6.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.87 per year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares while 85.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.23%. There are 85.24% institutions holding the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.98% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million CBRL shares worth $302.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.60% or 2.23 million shares worth $286.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 0.67 million shares estimated at $86.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $77.92 million.