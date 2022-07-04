Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 0.38 million Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $60.77 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.66B. KEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.55% off its 52-week high of $75.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.58, which suggests the last value was 21.7% up since then. When we look at Kirby Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 509.43K.

Analysts gave the Kirby Corporation (KEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KEX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kirby Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) trade information

Instantly KEX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 63.81 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KEX’s forecast low is $79.00 with $88.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kirby Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.97% over the past 6 months, a 278.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kirby Corporation will rise 170.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 294.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $673.88 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Kirby Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $749.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $559.62 million and $598.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kirby Corporation earnings to increase by 9.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.20% per year.

KEX Dividends

Kirby Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of Kirby Corporation shares while 100.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.94%. There are 100.87% institutions holding the Kirby Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 5.45 million KEX shares worth $323.66 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 5.02 million shares worth $362.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $167.0 million under it, the former controlled 4.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.31% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $130.0 million.