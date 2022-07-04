Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.52 million Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $9.17 changed hands at $0.14 or 1.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. JBIâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -73.83% off its 52-week high of $15.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.95, which suggests the last value was 13.3% up since then. When we look at Janus International Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 890.96K.

Analysts gave the Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JBI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Janus International Group Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) trade information

Instantly JBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.72 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.55% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.76%, with the 5-day performance at 2.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) is -18.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JBIâ€™s forecast low is $11.50 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -85.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Janus International Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -28.13% over the past 6 months, a 3.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.85 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Janus International Group Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $205.77 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Janus International Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.10%.

JBI Dividends

Janus International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.01% of Janus International Group Inc. shares while 81.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.93%. There are 81.81% institutions holding the Janus International Group Inc. stock share, with Clearlake Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 36.84% of the shares, roughly 54.0 million JBI shares worth $676.07 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 14.44 million shares worth $180.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 4.84 million shares estimated at $43.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $40.69 million.