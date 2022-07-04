J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.62 million J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $159.87 changed hands at $2.4 or 1.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.50B. JBHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.47% off its 52-week high of $218.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $153.92, which suggests the last value was 3.72% up since then. When we look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 975.26K.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) trade information

Instantly JBHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 164.63 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.79%, with the 5-day performance at -1.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) is -7.54% down.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.53% over the past 6 months, a 30.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. will rise 44.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.59 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.91 billion and $3.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.40%. The 2022 estimates are for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings to increase by 50.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.77% per year.

JBHT Dividends

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.84 per year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.42% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares while 76.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.52%. There are 76.02% institutions holding the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.18% of the shares, roughly 9.62 million JBHT shares worth $1.97 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 8.22 million shares worth $1.68 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $635.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $612.93 million.