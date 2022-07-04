Is UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $18.25 changed hands at $0.59 or 3.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $957.94M. UMH’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.68% off its 52-week high of $27.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.50, which suggests the last value was 9.59% up since then. When we look at UMH Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 332.86K.

Analysts gave the UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UMH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UMH Properties Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) trade information

Instantly UMH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.31 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.22%, with the 5-day performance at 6.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) is -7.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UMH’s forecast low is $21.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.07% for it to hit the projected low.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UMH Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.88% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UMH Properties Inc. will fall -122.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 114.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.86 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that UMH Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $50.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.34 million and $48.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.90%. The 2022 estimates are for UMH Properties Inc. earnings to increase by 162.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

UMH Dividends

UMH Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14. The 4.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.67 per year.

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.33% of UMH Properties Inc. shares while 68.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.32%. There are 68.68% institutions holding the UMH Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million UMH shares worth $133.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.99% or 4.88 million shares worth $133.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.26 million shares estimated at $53.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $34.1 million.