Is Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $390.49M. SUNL’s last price was a discount, traded about -242.81% off its 52-week high of $10.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 17.47% up since then. When we look at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 886.64K.

Analysts gave the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SUNL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Instantly SUNL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.42 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.91%, with the 5-day performance at -9.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is -34.38% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUNL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -242.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -105.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.23% over the past 6 months, a -6.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.45 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $35.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -328.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 65.97% per year.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.44% of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares while 79.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.16%. There are 79.89% institutions holding the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 7.34 million SUNL shares worth $35.07 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.60% or 5.6 million shares worth $26.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.02 million shares estimated at $14.76 million under it, the former controlled 5.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $4.7 million.