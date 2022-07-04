Is Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.90M. STCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.21% off its 52-week high of $2.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 30.83% up since then. When we look at Steel Connect Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 72.77K.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) trade information

Instantly STCN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) is 9.02% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STCN’s forecast low is $22.50 with $22.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1591.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1591.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Steel Connect Inc. earnings to decrease by -522.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

STCN Dividends

Steel Connect Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.42% of Steel Connect Inc. shares while 47.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.58%. There are 47.75% institutions holding the Steel Connect Inc. stock share, with Steel Partners Holdings, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 30.08% of the shares, roughly 18.18 million STCN shares worth $23.46 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.80% or 2.3 million shares worth $3.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The). With 1.31 million shares estimated at $1.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $1.71 million.