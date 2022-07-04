Is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (NASDAQ: PRQR) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.40M. PRQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1050.63% off its 52-week high of $9.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 32.91% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 982.66K.

Analysts gave the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PRQR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.15%, with the 5-day performance at 16.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 6.77% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRQR’s forecast low is $0.93 with $4.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -497.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.72% for it to hit the projected low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.34% over the past 6 months, a 24.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $610k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $610k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings to decrease by -3.20%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.78% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares while 65.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.12%. There are 65.59% institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million PRQR shares worth $56.29 million.

Privium Fund Management B.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.36% or 5.24 million shares worth $4.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $4.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.59 million.