Is PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $30.39 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.61B. PHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.33% off its 52-week high of $39.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.71, which suggests the last value was 21.98% up since then. When we look at PLDT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 54.49K.

Analysts gave the PLDT Inc. (PHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PHI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. PLDT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) trade information

Instantly PHI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.42 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) is -17.40% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHI’s forecast low is $35.05 with $44.51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.33% for it to hit the projected low.

PLDT Inc. (PHI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLDT Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.51% over the past 6 months, a -9.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for PLDT Inc. earnings to increase by 8.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.50% per year.

PHI Dividends

PLDT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 5.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.65. It is important to note, however, that the 5.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.53 per year.

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.95% of PLDT Inc. shares while 2.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.98%. There are 2.86% institutions holding the PLDT Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million PHI shares worth $109.04 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 0.72 million shares worth $25.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $6.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $5.29 million.