Is Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $9.14 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.72B. PSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.23% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.68, which suggests the last value was 15.97% up since then. When we look at Pearson plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 473.37K.

Analysts gave the Pearson plc (PSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PSO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pearson plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) trade information

Instantly PSO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.80 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.81%, with the 5-day performance at -5.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) is -3.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSO’s forecast low is $6.47 with $12.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Pearson plc (PSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pearson plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.86% over the past 6 months, a 6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Pearson plc earnings to decrease by -49.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.40% per year.

PSO Dividends

Pearson plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 2.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 2.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Pearson plc shares while 2.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.85%. There are 2.84% institutions holding the Pearson plc stock share, with Lazard Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million PSO shares worth $31.49 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 2.47 million shares worth $20.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA International Value Series and Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $8.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $6.5 million.